Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Sells $35,280.00 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Ring also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $32,400.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $32,640.00.

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,200,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 919,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 721,743 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,297,000 after purchasing an additional 665,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after purchasing an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

