Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

NUAN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.29.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.93 on Friday. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 20,978 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $1,116,239.38. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

