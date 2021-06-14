Norinchukin Bank The Sells 221 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

NYSE:SJM opened at $136.24 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,819 shares of company stock valued at $495,193 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

