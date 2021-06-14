Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 356 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $330,525,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,154,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $193.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,421 shares of company stock worth $6,931,259. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

