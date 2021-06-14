Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 229 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,552 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,745 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 45,617 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $1,645,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,809,142 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

AKAM stock opened at $118.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

