Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 567.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $49.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $49.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

