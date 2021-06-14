Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,837,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC opened at $340.00 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

