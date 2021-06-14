Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.45 Million Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,895,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after acquiring an additional 27,588 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,269 shares of company stock worth $14,221,290. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

