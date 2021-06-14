Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 400,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 106,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,915,000 after buying an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,014 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $87.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $92.11.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

