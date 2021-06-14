Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

