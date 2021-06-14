nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,191. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.19.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in nLIGHT by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

