Nixon Capital LLC Raises Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up about 4.0% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after buying an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 65.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Envista by 52.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 26,369 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Envista during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Envista by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter.

NVST stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,305. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 9,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $390,008.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,796,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,232 shares in the company, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 316,886 shares of company stock worth $13,420,875. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

