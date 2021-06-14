Nixon Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Nixon Capital LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Berry Global Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nixon Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Berry Global Group worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 151.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NYSE BERY traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.80. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.