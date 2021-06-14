NIX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,824.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, NIX has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $15.51 million and $57,824.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,227.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.14 or 0.06371601 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.31 or 0.01569350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00436533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00145836 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.61 or 0.00677673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.64 or 0.00429152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006536 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00039843 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,183,435 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

