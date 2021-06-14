Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 99.3% in May

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 99.3% from the May 13th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 171.8 days.

NCLTF opened at $171.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.32. Nitori has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $225.21.

Nitori Company Profile

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, retails furniture and interior products in Japan, China, Taiwan, and the United States. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products; logistics services; and advertising and public relations support services. Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd.

