Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 128.6% in May

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the May 13th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,313. Nitches has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.27.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel.

