Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 503 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Athene were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $111,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,115.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

