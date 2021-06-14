Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,361,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,937 shares of company stock valued at $183,337,250. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $240.60 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.71 and a 1-year high of $429.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.32.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

