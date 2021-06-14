Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $273,000 Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

