Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires New Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 418.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after buying an additional 133,682 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,261,000 after buying an additional 174,075 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. UBS Group boosted their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their price target on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Shares of NTES opened at $113.09 on Monday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.36 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.39.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

