Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 981 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after buying an additional 642,457 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

NYSE:FR opened at $53.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.65. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

