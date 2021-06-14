Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 5,130 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

