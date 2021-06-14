Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 5,056 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,379,000 after buying an additional 80,344 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 371.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 42,450 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,732. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPRX opened at $44.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

