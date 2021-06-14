Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Newtek Business Services worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

NEWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Newtek Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $846.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.49. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 97.56%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

