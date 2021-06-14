Newscrypto (NWC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.99 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $118.67 million and approximately $15.99 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

