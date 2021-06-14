News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in News by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in News by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in News by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in News in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $25.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88. News Co. has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.