New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,179 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.38% of Science Applications International worth $18,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,586,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,251,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,303,000 after acquiring an additional 213,181 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,073,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 210,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,960,000 after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC stock opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $68.76 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.84.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

