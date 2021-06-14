New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 49,266 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.45 and a 12 month high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.