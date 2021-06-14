New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,300 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in L Brands were worth $17,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,719,000 after buying an additional 1,418,141 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $187,393,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $67.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,086,458 shares of company stock worth $506,868,758 over the last ninety days. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

