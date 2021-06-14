New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.81 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,520,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Renasant by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 103,008 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 173.2% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

In other news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $42.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

