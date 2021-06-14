New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $17.34 Million Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Incyte worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INCY opened at $82.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

