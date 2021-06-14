New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,379 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 56,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $64.05 on Monday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $554,377. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

