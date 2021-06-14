New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.333 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend payment by 22.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

