NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) vs. Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get NETGEAR alerts:

This table compares NETGEAR and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 6.36% 12.82% 8.13% Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62%

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.6% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETGEAR and Plantronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $1.26 billion 1.02 $58.29 million $1.90 22.03 Plantronics $1.73 billion 0.94 -$57.33 million $3.17 12.24

NETGEAR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics. Plantronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETGEAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NETGEAR and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 2 2 0 2.50 Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR presently has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than Plantronics.

Summary

NETGEAR beats Plantronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc. designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection. It also provides Ethernet switches, wireless controllers and access points, unified storage products, and Internet security appliances for small and medium-sized businesses. The company markets and sells its products through traditional retailers, online retailers, wholesale distributors, direct market resellers, value-added resellers, and broadband service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. NETGEAR, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.