Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Major Shareholder Sells $373,600.00 in Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.72, for a total transaction of $373,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,209,815.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:NNI opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a quick ratio of 92.07, a current ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,777,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nelnet by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nelnet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

