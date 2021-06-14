Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $788,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Matson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $50,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares in the company, valued at $654,856.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,232 shares of company stock worth $1,970,657 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.98. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

