Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 606 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,645,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,058,000 after buying an additional 638,001 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,761,000 after buying an additional 478,281 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on EXR shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,087,005 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $159.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.88 and a 12 month high of $159.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

