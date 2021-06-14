Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $412,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 117,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.69 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

