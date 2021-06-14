Navellier & Associates Inc Has $930,000 Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in AGCO were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in AGCO by 341.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AGCO by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth about $46,349,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $2,950,200.00. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares in the company, valued at $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

AGCO opened at $130.81 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $158.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.34.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.