Navellier & Associates Inc Has $691,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after acquiring an additional 446,862 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 356,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 649,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.