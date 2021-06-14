Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 37,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Calix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

