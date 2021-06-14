NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in May

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,236,200 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 6,754,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.1 days.

RBSPF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RBSPF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

