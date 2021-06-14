National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.38.
NYSE NNN
opened at $49.76 on Friday. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.
In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
National Retail Properties Company Profile
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
