Murray Auchincloss Purchases 97 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).
LON:BP traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 324.30 ($4.24). 22,478,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -38.17%.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.