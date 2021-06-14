Murray Auchincloss Purchases 97 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 97 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88).

LON:BP traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 324.30 ($4.24). 22,478,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 307.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -38.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.92).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

