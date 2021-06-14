Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Short Interest Down 71.1% in May

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MHGVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,750. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 3.38. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.51%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

