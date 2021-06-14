MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €80.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

ETR:MOR opened at €66.82 ($78.61) on Monday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a fifty-two week high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is €72.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of -15.71.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

