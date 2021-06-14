Morgan Stanley Raises Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $67.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of REG opened at $68.20 on Friday. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $68.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 77.50, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $3,723,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

