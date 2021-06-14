Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $541,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,079.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.47. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $66.62 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

