MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Short Interest Update

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 79.3% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MONOY stock opened at $23.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23. MonotaRO has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $32.84.

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety protection equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety supplies/safety signs; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools/abrasives; measurement/surveying supplies; work/electric/pneumatic tools; spray/oil/grease/paint/adhesion/repair/welding supplies; and agricultural materials/gardening supplies.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.