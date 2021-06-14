Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $20,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,235,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,003,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total transaction of $1,570,377.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 324,542 shares in the company, valued at $118,386,430.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,373 shares of company stock valued at $37,189,369. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $347.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

